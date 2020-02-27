Meeting of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and federal, provincial governments set to begin Thursday

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are gathering Thursday morning to prepare for a meeting with the British Columbia government and the federal government during which the three groups are expected to discuss the First Nation's title and land rights.

Chief Na'Moks, one of several hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across Wet'suwet'en traditional territories, said the meeting is set to begin this afternoon at a hotel in Smithers, B.C., and continue Friday.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett is expected to arrive in the northwestern B.C. town on Thursday morning after flying to Vancouver Wednesday night. Scott Fraser, B.C.'s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, will stay at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria in the morning for a budget vote before flying north in the afternoon.

"We are pleased to have been able to arrange for further talks with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs," reads a statement from Fraser sent by email Thursday morning, confirming the meeting. "Minister Bennett and I are heading to Smithers today for face-to-face discussions. We are coming to the table with a commitment to respectful dialogue and are focused on finding a peaceful path forward."

The talks on Thursday and Friday will be a preliminary round of discussions, Radio-Canada has learned. Whether or not the chiefs and governments decide to proceed with further meetings will depend on what progress is made.

Rail and road blockades have been popping up across the country for weeks as a show of support for several Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the $6.6-billion pipeline project. Dozens of people have been arrested in B.C. and Ontario as police and RCMP enforce injunction orders at various demonstrations.

Demonstrators in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project in B.C. were arrested after blocking rail lines in Toronto on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

There was word late Wednesday the meeting had fallen through, but Na'Moks said he was told the cancellation was a "miscommunication.''

"Miscommunication, I don't know how that would happen," said Na'Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale. "Our executive director was called and given that message, and no reasoning why it was back on.

"We're pleased with having the talks back on. Our willingness has always been there."