Proposed meeting between Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, federal, provincial governments falls through

A proposed meeting between the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, the federal government and the B.C. government has fallen through.

A short statement issued Wednesday afternoon from the office of the Wet'suwet'en said both governments had "abruptly declined" an invitation from the chiefs, whose opposition to a pipeline through their traditional territory in northwest B.C. has sparked protests and rail blockades across the country.

The office of the B.C. Premier John Horgan confirmed in a statement the province has "not been able to come to agreement for a meeting."

It was not immediately clear when the invitation was extended, who was invited from the federal government, or why the meeting did not come together.