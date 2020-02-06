RCMP moves in on anti-pipeline camp, makes arrest, protesters against Coastal GasLink say

At least one person has been arrested on traditional Wet'suwet'en territory, protesters say, one day after the RCMP said it was ready to enforce an injunction order against protesters of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Protesters said more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint before dawn on Thursday.

At least one person was arrested at kilometre 39 — one of three camps built by supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs — on the Morice Forest Service Road, Gidimt'en clan spokesperson Molly Wickham said in a Facebook video.

Last-ditch talks between the B.C. government and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to an ongoing standoff over the natural gas pipeline's construction, broke down Tuesday evening.

CBC has reached out to the RCMP for comment but has not yet received a response.

More to come