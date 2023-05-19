Strike averted as WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal

WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.

The airline had already cancelled about one-third of its flight load Thursday as negotiations with its pilots' union went down to the wire.

Some 1,800 pilots at the carrier and its Swoop subsidiary were poised to walk off the job as of 2 a.m. PT Friday after the Air Line Pilots Association issued a strike notice Monday.

A deal-in-principle was reached late Thursday night after more than nine months of negotiations, the Air Line Pilots Association said in a news release shortly after 10 p.m. PT.

Pilots were bargaining for higher pay and better job security and scheduling, according to the union, which said they currently make about half as some U.S. counterparts.

The agreement "goes a long way to recognizing the value and expertise we bring to our airline every day," said Capt. Bernard Lewall, chair of the WestJet ALPA Master Executive Council.

"This contract will also help solve many of WestJet's pilot attraction and retention issues, benefiting everyone involved from our company to our passengers and fellow employees."

Pilots will now vote to ratify the agreement in the coming days, Lewall said.

With more than 4,000 flights scheduled over the next seven days, WestJet carries 28 per cent of Canada's domestic market, while Air Canada runs 47 per cent, according to flight data firm Cirium.

CBC News has reached out to WestJet for comment.