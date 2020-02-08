Wet'suwet'en supporters block entrance to Port of Vancouver, stall bridge traffic

People supporting Wet'suwet'en opposition to a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. blocked access Saturday to the Port of Vancouver, resulting in stalled traffic across the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

A webcam from the port shows a banner across access ramps at Hastings Street and Clark Drive. Traffic cones can also be seen preventing access from Powell Street.

Vancouver police say all traffic in both directions on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge is backed up. The McGill off-ramp is also closed.

Drive BC and police said to expect long delays and to take alternate routes around the area.

REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - A significant traffic disruption is occurring at Exit 25: McGill St. The southbound and northbound McGill St off ramps are blocked. Assessment in progress. Expect heavy delays. Consider alternate route. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a><a href="https://t.co/aoXw8VuLPt">https://t.co/aoXw8VuLPt</a> —@DriveBC

Organizers of the gathering say it is an "emergency action" to show support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs after police made arrests near Houston, B.C., to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction concerning the construction of a natural gas pipeline by Coastal GasLink.

There are several similar actions underway in other cities in B.C. and across Canada.