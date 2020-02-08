Skip to Main Content
Wet'suwet'en supporters block entrance to Port of Vancouver, stall bridge traffic
People supporting Wet'suwet'en opposition to a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. blocked access Saturday to the Port of Vancouver, resulting in stalled traffic across the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Those at Hastings and Clark say they 'continue to take emergency action' after arrests made over CGL pipeline

People gathered Saturday at the Clark Drive entrance of the Port of Vancouver to show solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation and their supporters, who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

A webcam from the port shows a banner across access ramps at Hastings Street and Clark Drive. Traffic cones can also be seen preventing access from Powell Street.

Vancouver police say all traffic in both directions on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge is backed up. The McGill off-ramp is also closed.

Drive BC and police said to expect long delays and to take alternate routes around the area.

Organizers of the gathering say it is an "emergency action" to show support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs after police made arrests near Houston, B.C., to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction concerning the construction of a natural gas pipeline by Coastal GasLink.

There are several similar actions underway in other cities in B.C. and across Canada.

