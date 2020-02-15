Skip to Main Content
Wet'suwet'en supporters block CN railway in East Vancouver
Wet'suwet'en supporters block CN railway in East Vancouver

The protesters gathered at Trout Lake and made their way to the nearby CN rail line at Renfrew Street, between Grandview and Hebb Avenue. 

About 100 protesters gathered at Trout Lake and made their way to nearby railway

About 100 protesters gathered Saturday morning at Trout Lake in East Vancouver and headed to a nearby railway line to block it. (Ash Tanasiychuk/Twitter)

About 100 Wet'suwet'en supporters are blocking a rail line in East Vancouver.

The protesters gathered at Trout Lake Saturday morning and made their way to the nearby CN rail line at Renfrew Street, between Grandview and Hebb Avenue. 

Organizers say they intend to stay for a long time. They have brought in coffee and food to support the protesters, as well as extra sweaters for those who are cold.

The railway line services passenger trains for Amtrak and Via Rail, as well as cargo trains. 

It's the latest protest in a series of demonstrations supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Northern B.C.

Railways and other infrastructure have been blocked across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en. 

