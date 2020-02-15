Wet'suwet'en supporters block CN railway in East Vancouver

About 100 Wet'suwet'en supporters are blocking a rail line in East Vancouver.

The protesters gathered at Trout Lake Saturday morning and made their way to the nearby CN rail line at Renfrew Street, between Grandview and Hebb Avenue.

Organizers say they intend to stay for a long time. They have brought in coffee and food to support the protesters, as well as extra sweaters for those who are cold.

Un groupe d’une centaine de manifestants bloquent la voie de chemin de fer Amtrak Cascades à l’est de Vancouver. Des trains de marchandises et de passagers en direction des États-Unis passent ici <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcinfo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcinfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ubv9ytUJnK">pic.twitter.com/Ubv9ytUJnK</a> —@NatashaCBC_RC

The railway line services passenger trains for Amtrak and Via Rail, as well as cargo trains.

Amtrak Cascades Train 516 will return to Bellingham (BEL) where it will terminate. Buses will be provided to Vancouver (VAC). —@AmtrakAlerts

It's the latest protest in a series of demonstrations supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Northern B.C.

Railways and other infrastructure have been blocked across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en.