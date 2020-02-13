Supporters of Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs rallied in Vancouver again Thursday, marching from the Kitsilano Community Centre to the constituency office of B.C. Attorney General David Eby.

About 40 people crowded into the office at 2909 West Broadway and chanted "sovereign forever, never surrender."

The group demanded the provincial government revoke all permits associated with the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project slated to run through traditional Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C.

Supporter Amy Walker held a sign reading "stop the invasion #wetsuwetenstrong."

"The truth is we're learning a lot about consent these day across our culture. And when people say no, we do not want you to come in, you need to listen to those people and you need to stop. You don't go and physically force them off their land," she said.

Thursday's actions were the latest in a series of anti-pipeline protests in Vancouver.

On Wednesday, about 200 people moved through the streets of downtown, disrupting traffic and eventually blocking the Granville Bridge in both directions for more than two hours.

Kitsilano sit-in at AG David Eby’s office on Broadway. Wet’suwet’en supporters want all Coastal Gaslink permits revoked. <a href="https://t.co/RDawYazUkP">pic.twitter.com/RDawYazUkP</a> —@ybrend

On Tuesday, protesters blocked a major intersection at Cambie Street and Broadway. And on Monday 57 protesters were arrested at blockades of the the ports in Vancouver and Delta when police moved in to enforce an injunction order.

Speaking in Victoria, Eby pointed out that his constituency office staff has no decision-making power.

Wet'suwet'en supporters put a banner across the window of the Vancouver office of B.C. Attorney General David Eby. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"We've had protesters at our office before and we've tried to accommodate them. My concern is for the security of information about constituents in our office and the safety of our staff," said Eby.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will carry natural gas 670 kilometres from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada liquefaction plant that is under construction near Kitimat on B.C.'s northern coast.

Protestors say they are planning to shut down the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Friday.

On Tuesday, dozens of people supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs blocked all entrances and exits to the legislature, disrupting the start of the spring session.

Earlier in the day, B.C. Premier John Horgan and federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller signalled they're willing to arrange meetings with the Indigenous groups behind protests in B.C. and other parts of Canada that have blocked passenger and freight rail traffic.