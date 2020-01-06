Skip to Main Content
'Hard-hitting' report responding to complaints over RCMP's Wet'suwet'en exclusion zone to be released
British Columbia·Live

The response addresses complaints by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and other groups that the RCMP exclusion zone set up to aid in the removal of anti-pipeline protesters was unlawful.

CBC News ·
Wet’suwet’en representatives, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association release the CRCC chairperson's response to their call for an investigation regarding RCMP actions in Wet’suwet’en territory. 0:00

A promised "hard-hitting" response authored by the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to complaints over RCMP actions in Wet'suwet'en territory will be released this morning in Vancouver at 9 a.m. PT.

The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and B.C. Civil Liberties Association alleged the exclusion zone implemented by the RCMP when officers moved in to remove encampments and supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who were blocking construction of a natural gas pipeline were unlawful.

The report, written by Michelaine Lahaie, chair of the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints, will be released by the three groups, with comments expected from Wet'suwet'en spokespersons, UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Philip, David Suzuki and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.

Earlier this morning it was announced the B.C. RCMP have offered to leave Wet'suwet'en territory

Protests and rail blockades have sprung up across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project slated to run through traditional Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C.

