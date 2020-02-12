Wet'suwet'en supporters to challenge port blockade injunction

Wet'suwet'en supporters are expected to gather Wednesday morning at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, where lawyers will challenge an injunction that ordered dozens of protesters to stop blockading port entrances.

Over the weekend, protesters blocked three port entrances in Vancouver and one in Delta, B.C., in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders who are fighting the construction of a gas pipeline through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

Vancouver police arrested 43 demonstrators at the Port of Vancouver on Monday morning as they enforced an injunction granted to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. Fourteen protesters were arrested at the Delta port.

Wet'suwet'en supporters say they're working with lawyers to challenge the B.C. Supreme Court injunction, which ordered them to leave the port authority's lands and stop blockading the port's access points.

Supporters say they didn't know the port authority was seeking an injunction and they did not have the chance to be heard in court.

They plan to announce the legal challenge at 10 a.m. PT at B.C. Supreme Court.

Danielle Jang, a spokesperson for the port authority, said Sunday the disruption to port operations had a "significant impact on Canadians across the country."

"While we respect the right to a peaceful protest ... we have been forced to take steps through a court order to restore port operations," Jang said in a written statement.

Protesters block the intersection of Cambie and Broadway in Vancouver on Tuesday in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Small-scale protests have emerged across Canada in recent days after RCMP arrested 21 people last weekend blocking Coastal GasLink workers from accessing the traditional territory in northern B.C.

Earlier Wednesday, demonstrators moved out of a major Vancouver intersection following a protest that began the preceding afternoon and ran overnight. The final demonstrators left the intersection of Cambie and Broadway by 6:30 a.m. PT and police re-opened the road before rush hour.

Several people at the overnight rally said they would attend the court announcement.