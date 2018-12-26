Snowy Boxing Day expected for parts of Lower Mainland and Sea-to-Sky

It wasn't the white Christmas some British Columbians on the South Coast were hoping for, but Environment Canada is predicting a snowy Boxing Day for parts of the Lower Mainland and Sea-to-Sky Corridor.

Squamish woke up to a covering of snow, with five to 10 centimetres expected throughout the day, according to the weather agency.

In the Fraser Valley, Hope was also covered in a dusting of snow, with a couple more centimetres in the forecast.

A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver for a mix of snow and rain, with snow accumulations likely over higher terrain — which is good news for the local ski resorts.

Cypress Mountain has had 10 centimetres of snow in the past 24 hours, while Mount Seymour has had five centimetres.

Meanwhile, DriveBC is warning of snowy conditions between Merritt and Kamloops, along the Coquihalla Highway, and along Highway 99 heading north toward Squamish and Whistler.

Environment Canada says the snowfall and rainfall will slow by the late afternoon.