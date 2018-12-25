Wet snow forecast for Metro Vancouver region
Environment Canada says wet snow is possible Tuesday night and into Boxing Day.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Metro Vancouver region predicting wet snow overnight and into Boxing Day.
Rain is forecast but a cool air mass over the south coast could spell wet snow over many locations.
Higher terrain can expect a few centimetres of snow and even low elevation areas could see some flakes Boxing Day morning.
The precipitation is expected to end by late Wednesday morning, but could linger longer into the evening in the Fraser Valley.