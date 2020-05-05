A Vancouver novelist wants to certify a class-action lawsuit on behalf of parents who are seeking the return of thousands of dollars worth of deposits from a struggling downtown independent school.

Robert French filed a notice of civil claim earlier this month against the Westside Preparatory Society, which oversees the Westside School.

The proposed class action follows a difficult spring in which French claims the school has been dogged by lawsuits, and trouble paying teachers and debts to the Canada Revenue Agency.

According to the lawsuit, French claims parents like him, who had intended for their children to attend the school this fall, were required to pay a deposit of $3,000 last January.

But given questions about the school's financial future, French says he decided to withdraw his son. He claims many other parents followed suit, and their deposits have not been returned.

"The parents/guardians all seek return of their deposits," French's notice of civil claim reads.

"These deposits were paid on the basis of a financially viable and stable school in September, and this financial viability and stability became (and still is) extremely questionable."

'Spectre of a collapsing school'

The preparatory society has been named in a series of lawsuits filed in recent months against Chris Jin, a former Westside society director, and the company he founded, Eagle Q partners.

The lawsuits accuse Jin of failing to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans and promising Chinese investors he would get them permanent resident status in exchange for investment in the school.

Chris Jin is the founder of Eagle Q Partners and a former director of the Westside Preparatory Society, which governs the Westside Schools. Jin is named in several lawsuits alleging financial impropriety. (Eagle Q Partners)

In response to those lawsuits, Westside denied liability, saying it had no knowledge of any loan agreements which might have been reached by the people who filed the claims, Jin and Eagle Q Partners.

French's lawsuit claims the school is believed to have an enrolment of about 300 students. He says the society hired a new president and chief executive officer, Graham Baldwin, to "try and save Westside" this spring.

But the court documents claim Baldwin left parents with the impression the school's future "was dubious" and the lump sum fee the school owed Baldwin bounced, "further raising the spectre of a collapsing school."

'Anything but usual'

French says many parents withdrew their children and started looking for other schools instead.

"This occurred during the COVID pandemic and parents/guardians were left scrambling to find placements for their children at other institutions during a time when business was anything but usual," the lawsuit says.

"All students here were forced into trying to find very late placements with intense competition, including competition amongst themselves."

French claims that many parents asked for their deposits back.

"The response to this was varied," the notice of civil claim says.

"Responses ranged from there was no money available to you are not entitled to it, to no response at all."

French wants the lawsuits certified as a class proceeding and is seeking damages for breach of contract and breach of trust as well as a return of the deposits.

The school has yet to file a response to the claim in court and did not respond to an email requesting comment.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.