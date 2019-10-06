Activists create mural at Trans Mountain pipeline terminus in Burnaby, B.C.

Dozens of people with Greenpeace Canada painted a mural on Saturday depicting orcas and anti-fossil fuel slogans on the road leading into the Westridge Marine Terminal of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby.

The organization says it wants to use art to draw attention to fighting climate change and push for urgent action from elected officials.

The mural — 22 by 15 metres in size — was designed by Ocean Hyland, a member of the Tsleil-Waututh Nationm, and Brandon Gabriel, a member of the Kwantlen First Nation.

"The world is at a tipping point with the overuse of fossil fuels," said Gabriel in a release. "I'm here because this is part of a global effort to send the message to say no to fossil fuels, and no to pipelines."

Organizers chose to paint the mural on Bayview Drive because they say equipment is being stocked there for the expansion of the pipeline.

Greenpeace Canada says it is using 'artivism' to fight climate despair and push for urgent action on the growing climate emergency. (Greenpeace Canada)

On June 18, 2019 the Government of Canada approved the Trans Mountain Expansion Project subject to 156 conditions enforced by the National Energy Board.

The original pipeline was built in 1953 and runs from Alberta to Burnaby. The expansion is expected to cost more than $7 billion and employ the equivalent of 15,000 people during construction. Proponents also say government revenue from the expansion will add up to more than $46 billion for the first 20 years of expanded operation.

The mural was painted a week after a historic climate strike that saw hundreds of thousands of Canadians take to the streets to push for action on climate change.

The message on the mural on Bayview Road in Burnaby says, 'Act on Climate, Stop Fossil Fuels.'