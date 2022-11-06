Content
WestJet experiencing system-wide outage causing cancellations, 'growing delays'

WestJet says a system-wide outage is impacting its operations, resulting in "growing delays" across its network and cancellations.

Airline says its contact centre is unable to access guest reservations as a result of the outage

WestJet said on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022 that a system-wide outage was affecting operations. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian airline says its contact centre is unable to access guest reservations as a result of the outage.

WestJet says it's working to restore service to its system, though it hasn't provided a reason for the outage.

Calgary International Airport says in a tweet that guests flying through its airport may be delayed "due to a WestJet global IT outage."

It says guests should check with their airline for flight information.

WestJet has not said when service will be restored.

"WestJet is aware of a system-wide outage that is impacting operations and we continue to work on bringing all systems online," said WestJet media relations adviser Madison Kruger in an emailed statement.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this is causing guests, as unfortunately, the impact of the outage is still being felt across our operations and is now resulting in additional cancellations and growing delays."

