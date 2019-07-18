Skip to Main Content
Canada's highest court won't hear WestJet appeal in sexual harassment case
British Columbia

Canada's highest court won't hear WestJet appeal in sexual harassment case

The Supreme Court of Canada refused Thursday to hear WestJet's arguments to quash a proposed class-action harassment lawsuit launched by a former flight attendant.

Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear airline's arguments to quash suit launched by former flight attendant

Former WestJet flight attendant Mandalena Lewis sued WestJet over alleged gender-based discrimination. The airline went to the Supreme Court of Canada in an attempt to have it throw out of court, but lost its legal bid on Thursday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

WestJet has lost a legal bid to put an end to a proposed class-action harassment lawsuit.

The Supreme Court of Canada refused Thursday to hear WestJet's arguments to quash the suit launched by a former flight attendant.

Mandalena Lewis alleges she was sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii in 2010 and that the airline breached its anti-harassment promise in her contract.

Her lawsuit proposes to represent all current and former female WestJet flight attendants whose employment contracts included the airline's pledge.

Former WestJet flight attendant Mandalena Lewis sits for a photograph in Vancouver on March 8, 2016. Lewis said she was fired after reporting an alleged sexual assault by one of the airline's pilots, alleged to have happened during a stopover in 2010. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The airline failed in the B.C. courts to scuttle the action, prompting it to argue that the Supreme Court could provide clarity on whether a court or the Canadian Human Rights Commission is the proper forum for systemic sexual harassment allegations.

Following its usual practice, the high court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.

