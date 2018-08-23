Westjet cancels Hawaii flights as Hurricane Lane bears down on islands

WestJet has cancelled all its regularly scheduled flights in and out of Hawaii on Thursday and Friday because of the approaching hurricane bearing down on the Pacific islands.

Hurricane Lane, which could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992, was forecast to continue its northwest turn toward the islands on Thursday.

"At this time, we are not taking any more guests in-bound to Hawaii," said a statement issued by WestJet on Thursday morning.

"However, we will be operating two, non-scheduled recovery flights out of Hawaii this morning: one from Honolulu and one from Maui."

The cancellations come as the Canadian government warns Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to Hawaii because of the approaching hurricane.

A photo taken from the International Space Station and posted on social media by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii on Aug. 22. (@astro_ricky/NASA/Reuters)

Guests urged to obey emergency officials

WestJet is in the process of contacting guests who were to fly out of both islands Thursday evening to let them know that an earlier departure has been scheduled on the recovery flights.

"Guests from Friday's flights are also being contacted and will be rebooked on extra flight segments this weekend when it is safe to resume flying, post-hurricane."

"We urge our guests to follow all emergency response instructions provided by local authorities. The situation is extremely fluid and we continue to monitor Hurricane Lane's path closely," said the airline.

The airline is advising all passengers travelling to or from cities affected by Hurricane Lane to check the status of their flights prior to leaving for the airport.

Brianna Sugimura, with her children Radon-Kai and Kanaloa, unloads supplies for riding out the storm on the island of Kauai on Aug. 21. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island/Associated Press)

WestJet cancellations:

Aug. 23

WS1864 from Vancouver to Honolulu

WS1865 from Honolulu to Vancouver

WS1852 from Vancouver to Kahului

WS1853 from Kahului to Vancouver

Aug. 24

WS1864 from Vancouver to Honolulu

WS1865 from Honolulu to Vancouver

WS1852 from Vancouver to Kahului

WS1853 from Kahului to Vancouver

