The high cost of replacing infrastructure and upgrading it to withstand damage from climate-related disasters will be a key topic of discussion as western premiers meet today in Whistler, B.C.

Host Premier David Eby says he and his counterparts from western provinces and territories agree on calling on the federal government to boost infrastructure funding, given the increased stresses on transportation grids across Western Canada.

Eby says recent disasters in British Columbia, such as the heat dome in June 2021 and flooding resulting from a series of atmospheric rivers that November, show the need for new infrastructure to be more resistant to the effects of climate change.

Without the necessary upgrades, Eby says Western Canadian communities will continue to see strains and slowdowns, not only in main transportation thoroughfares, but also in economic and trade activities that depend on those routes.

Federal climate strategy

The meeting of western leaders comes the same day as Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault, other cabinet ministers and senior federal officials are in Vancouver to present the final version of Canada's climate adaptation strategy.

Ottawa's update to the strategy comes less than a year after it was first published, and amid one of Canada's worst wildfire seasons on record.

Tuesday's announcement is expected to be a final version of November's draft and should reveal whether Ottawa's strategy has the blessing of provinces, territories and national Indigenous organizations.

Many will be watching the announcement to see if the federal government boosts its funding for climate adaptation or defers that spending to a later date.

The premiers in Whistler are also expected to discuss issues such as public safety and the climate crisis that all provinces and territories face, and how to work together to drive down carbon pollution.

Premiers expected at the meeting including Danielle Smith of Alberta, Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, Heather Stefanson of Manitoba, Ranj Pillai of Yukon, P.J. Akeeagok of Nunavut and Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories.