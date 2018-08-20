Fire crews contain small wildfire in West Vancouver

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said its crews have contained a small wildfire burning near the district's shoreline.

The fire service initially tweeted it as a large fire.

West Van Fire operating at a large wildfire 3300 blk Sunset Ln. Avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WestVanPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WestVanPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NEWS1130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWS1130</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WestVanDistrict?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WestVanDistrict</a> —@WestVanFireDept

But Asst. Chief Jeff Bush said the actual size of the fire turned out to be about 36 metres by 18 metres.

Bush said all four of the department's engines and 22 firefighters responded to the blaze Monday afternoon off Sunset Lane, between the water's edge and Highway 1.

While two homes were evacuated, he said, residents are now allowed to return.

Bush said It was difficult for crews to get water on it, because it was in a remote location far from hydrants.

He said crews are now working to extinguish hot spots.

