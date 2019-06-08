West Vancouver homeowners ordered not to block construction of storm drainage pipe
The District of West Vancouver has won an injunction against a group of residents protesting the development
The District of West Vancouver has won an injunction against a group of residents who are protesting the construction of a large storm drainage pipe on their street.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled Friday that the residents must not obstruct the district from its attempts to build a drainage pipe at the foot of 31st Street, a quiet residential road intersected by Marine Drive.
Police will not be asked to enforce the injunction.
"I expect that citizens will obey the law and respect the order of the court," said Justice Nathan Smith.
The 1.5-metre pipe is intended to manage excess storm and rainwater for five creek watersheds in the area.
It would run from Highway 1 down to the Burrard Inlet, at the foot of 31st Street, at a cost of $6.25 million in public money, before the developer, British Pacific Properties, covers the rest.
The district says portions of the existing creek system below Highway 1 can't handle large storm events, putting properties in the area at risk.
But homeowners say they haven't been adequately consulted and warn that the construction will harm the ecology.
"I'm heartbroken, really," said Susan Bibbings, one of the six residents named as defendants.
"So many citizens have come together and spent weeks full-time. That's how passionate we feel about this situation."
Lawn chairs on the road
Contractors for the district were tasked with digging up a six-metre-wide paved road, tearing out flowers beds and trees and excavating a nearby green space.
As construction unfolded in mid-May, groups of two to 20 people repeatedly gathered at 31st Street, according to court documents.
Some sat in lawn chairs in the middle of the road.
On May 23, contractors tried to remove trees bordering a resident's home. They were blocked by four residents, even after West Vancouver police were called to the scene.
Four days later, the district applied for an injunction, arguing that it must quickly wrap up work in the summer when tides are low to avoid harming fish.
'Like being on house arrest'
Residents told the judge the project was rushed and veiled in secrecy.
They said the district has failed to maintain its existing watersheds and is acting in the interest of the developer.
Brian Finnie, whose elderly parents live in the home at the foot of 31st Street, said the project would block access to their driveway and force his father, who uses a walker, to park at the top of the hill.
"It's pretty much like being on house arrest," he said. "This is simply not acceptable."
The homeowners can appeal the injunction under a judicial review, including applying for their own injunction to stop the city from continuing work on the drainage pipe.
Following the hearing, Finnie wasn't sure when asked whether he would keep protesting.
"Maybe discretely," he said.
