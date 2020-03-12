West Vancouver retirement home announces 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Dr. Bonnie Henry to update COVID-19 situation in B.C. at 3:30 p.m.
A retirement home in West Vancouver has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the owners have announced.
The cases include a resident in the long-term care unit and an employee at Hollyburn House, according to Dr. Rhonda Collins, the chief medical officer for parent company Revera.
Both cases were confirmed on Wednesday, Collins said. The resident has been isolated and is receiving treatment, while the employee is at home in self-isolation.
"We remain vigilant in our efforts and are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our residents, families, employees, volunteers, suppliers, service providers and all other visitors," Collins said.
Collins said Revera implemented active screening beginning last weekend, which means everyone entering its facilities is asked about potential symptoms and their travel history, and temperatures are taken to detect fevers.
As of Wednesday, B.C. had identified 46 cases of COVID-19, including one patient who has died.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to give another update on the situation in B.C. at 3:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.
