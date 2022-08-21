2 people killed, 10 injured after vehicle crashes through West Vancouver wedding party, say responders

Emergency responders in West Vancouver, B.C., say two people were killed and 10 others were injured after a vehicle drove through the yard of a residence where a wedding party was taking place Saturday.

West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite said that just after 6 p.m. PT a woman in her late 60s driving a vehicle on a shared driveway "accelerated forward and crashed into multiple individuals who were attending a wedding."

She did not say how many people were attending the wedding at the time of the crash, but that two people died from the collision.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said 11 ambulances and a helicopter rushed to the property at Keith Road and Keith Place.

Large emergency on Keith Road in West Vancouver, many ambulances, police, ambulances and a helicopter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westvancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westvancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/policeincident?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#policeincident</a> <a href="https://t.co/37cxG36Zwr">pic.twitter.com/37cxG36Zwr</a> —@TimbuxA

Paramedics transported 10 people to hospital. The service said five people were in stable condition, three were in serious condition and two were in critical condition.

Braithwaite said the woman driving the vehicle is co-operating with police. No charges have been recommended so far.

'Tragic incident'

"What I can tell you is that I just think it was a tragic incident that happened, and our hearts and thoughts go out to obviously everybody that witnessed it at the wedding and all of the injured parties," she said.

Cpl. Dave Noon with the RCMP's Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service said on social media that the service had been sent to the 400 block of Keith Road "for a serious vehicle incident."

He wrote that the road was closed in both directions.