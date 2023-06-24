West Vancouver Island tourism operators ready to welcome back visitors as Hwy 4 re-opens

After what they're calling a tough couple of weeks, tourism operators on western Vancouver Island are getting ready to welcome back guests and visitors in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

Highway 4, which links communities like Port Alberni, Tofino, and the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Nation with the rest of the island, had been closed for two and a half weeks as a result of the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

Although that fire is still burning, the B.C. Wildfire Service said it's currently deemed to be under control.

While it briefly re-opened Friday before being shuttered again due to high winds, DriveBC announced Saturday morning that the highway has opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

It's something residents and business owners in the area famed for its beachfront resorts have been waiting for.

Relief for tourism operators

General manager of Tofino-area Long Beach Resort, Samantha Hackett, said the closure between June 6 and 24 had been stressful for her staff and colleagues.

"It was definitely something that over these last couple of weeks that was unknown. [We were] really wondering, is this summer going to start the way that we had hoped to, and are we going to be able to enjoy the summer of sharing the West Coast with our tourism industry and keeping our staff working," Hackett said.

"So we're very thankful and happy that it all worked out for this weekend."

Hackett said Long Beach Resort was able to keep most of its staff, however hours had to be reduced and some local businesses ended up seeing workers leave for other opportunities.

While many guests cancelled bookings at Long Beach over the past few weeks, Hackett said there were people who chose to fly in to stay at the resort.

With the highway open now, she's expecting there will be an influx of last-minute bookings from travellers hoping to take advantage of the Canada Day long weekend.

A statement from Tourism Ucluelet, meanwhile, said the organization is looking forward to welcoming back visitors — and hopes there will soon be clarity from the province on how the alternating single-lane traffic will flow.

"Hopefully, once [the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure] understands traffic volumes, a schedule will be put in place to alternate traffic, similar to Kennedy Hill," Tourism Ucluelet said.

"It would be that much more helpful for planning purposes, especially those catching ferries and flights."

One road in, one road out

Meanwhile, some are calling on the provincial government to establish an alternate route in and out of the island's west coast.

Ucluelet Mayor Marilyn McEwen said the highway closure should be a "wake-up call" to the province.

"This section of highway has really brought to light how vulnerable we are as remote communities with one road in and one road out," she said Friday.

WATCH | Hwy 4 closure reflects vulnerability of communities, says Ucluelet mayor: Mayor says 3-week closure of Highway 4 was a wake-up call Duration 0:34 The mayor of Ucluelet, B.C., says the province needs to fund an alternative road out of western Vancouver Island after their only highway was closed for nearly three weeks.

Brian Cant, who works with social enterprise 4VI to co-ordinate tourism messaging for Vancouver Island during emergencies like wildfires, agreed.

"I think that we've definitely taken for granted the access and availability of Highway 4 and this definitely is a wake-up call to perhaps have more robust and sincere conversations as we go with the communities and various ministries and governments," Cant said.

Cant said the last few weeks have been incredibly challenging for tourism operators on the west coast, but his organization is working to put out advertisements to let British Columbians know that road access to the area has been restored.

"I think that these are highly desirable destinations in Canada and if you haven't considered a trip to the West Coast before, certainly something that you want to look at exploring," he said.

"I do hope that we can see a sense of recovery over the summer months, especially to Ucluelet and Tofino. And this may be the summer to consider that trip."