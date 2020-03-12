Hit and run on West Vancouver sidewalk leaves man with 'potentially life-altering' injuries

Police in West Vancouver are searching for the driver of a white Toyota Rav-4 after a hit-and-run collision left a 62-year-old pedestrian with "potentially life-altering injuries."

The male pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk on the west side of the 700 block of 15th Street on Wednesday at 9:53 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, according to a police press release.

The man was carried on the hood of the SUV for half a block before he landed on the ground. The driver drove away from the scene southbound without stopping, witnesses told police.

"This is a very serious incident that resulted in very significant and potentially life altering injuries," Const. Nicole Braithwaite said in a press release.

"We are urging the driver to do the right thing and contact the police."

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2001-2003 model white Toyota Rav-4, and police say it will likely have significant damage to the front end and undercarriage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage from the scene is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.