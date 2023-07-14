Hiker dead after falling into Cypress Creek Canyon in West Vancouver

A hiker in West Vancouver, B.C., died after falling about 60 metres into Cypress Creek Canyon on Thursday morning, according to police.

A statement said the man, who was in his 70s, was hiking in a large group when he fell to his death near the top of the Cypress Falls loop.

Police responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. PT near Eagle Bluffs Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road.

Officers and firefighters later recovered the man's body from the canyon.

"A life was lost today. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual." West Vancouver Police Const. Nicole Braithwaite wrote in the statement.

"Our victim services team is working to assist the individuals who witnessed the incident, the family of the deceased male, as well as the members who attended."

The statement said the man fell around 60 metres — roughly the height of a 14-storey building.

The man's death comes less than two months after a man in his 40s drowned trying to rescue a dog from the fast-flowing Cypress Creek.

CBC News has contacted North Shore Rescue for comment on the hiker's death.