Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Charges pending against West Vancouver resident for feeding wildlife, conservation service says

A West Vancouver resident could face charges after allegedly feeding bears and coyotes in the area. 

Feeding dangerous wildlife is an offence under B.C. Wildlife Act

CBC News ·
Charges are pending against a West Vancouver resident who allegedly fed bears and coyotes for months. (Ross Davies/Facebook)

A West Vancouver resident could face charges after allegedly feeding bears and coyotes in the area for months. 

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says they received a tip alerting them to the situation and officers "intercepted" the resident on May 13.

The COS would not provide details about what the person was feeding the animals, specifics about how long this had been going on, or any other details about the investigation. 

"It is extremely dangerous to feed dangerous wildlife. There's a reason it's illegal," Sgt. Simon Gravel told reporters during a Tuesday press conference.

Last week, the COS said on Facebook that a Port Moody resident had been charged for something similar — the person had been leaving tuna, hot dogs and pet food out for animals. They were given a $230 ticket. 

Feeding dangerous wildlife is an offence under the B.C. Wildlife Act and could result in fines of up to $100,000. 

Gravel says it's too early to determine how much the West Vancouver resident may be fined. 

"Feeding wildlife compromises both public safety and the welfare of the animal," Gravel said.

Anyone with information about someone feeding wildlife is asked to report it to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now