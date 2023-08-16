West Van woman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for crash into wedding party that killed 2

A West Vancouver woman has been charged after her car crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver last year, killing two people and injuring seven others.

Hong Xu, 64, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention — an offence under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act that carries a minimum fine of $100.

On Aug. 20, 2022, Xu's 2016 Range Rover struck people attending a wedding at a property at Keith Road and Keith Place.

West Vancouver police said at the time Xu was leaving her home the day of the crash via a driveway shared with the property where the wedding was taking place at around 6:10 p.m.

Two women in their 60s were killed, and seven others, including Xu, were taken to the hospital. Two of them were left with "life-altering" injuries, according to police.

Xu's charge is not criminal in nature. RCMP had said they were working to reconstruct the collision to determine if speed or a medical incident were factors in the crash.

"The West Vancouver Police conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and forwarded the information to Crown Counsel," reads a statement from West Vancouver Const. Nicole Braithwaite. "Crown Counsel made a determination on the appropriate charge given the evidence and circumstances of the incident."

Braithwaite added that the department's victim services team had been in touch with the victims of the crash and that police would have no further comment on the charges, given the case was now before the courts.