West Vancouver police investigating defaced rezoning signs with threats against mayor and council

West Vancouver Police are investigating threatening graffiti targeting councillors and Mayor Mary-Ann Booth that was sprayed on two rezoning application boards.

"This is very concerning for us," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a statement. "We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects."

The boards were at 1552 Esquimalt Ave., where there is currently a proposal to add a new 17-storey tower with 131 purpose-built rental units. A public meeting for the project is scheduled later this month, with a possible rezoning vote by council sometime after.

An artist's rendering of the proposed development at 1552 Esquimalt Ave., West Vancouver, B.C. (Buttjes Architecture)

The signs, which were sprayed with the words "Kill Booth" and "Kill Council" have been removed.

West Vancouver police belive it happened between July 30 at 3 p.m. PT and July 31 at 7 a.m. PT, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.