West Vancouver home in British Properties destroyed by fire
Flames could be seen as far away as downtown Vancouver
Several people are displaced after a fire in West Vancouver Wednesday night.
The fire, which broke out at a Hillside Road home in the British Properties around 8 p.m. PT, had made its way into the roof of the house by the time fire crews arrived.
Flames could be seen as far away as downtown Vancouver.
Officials said they rushed to protect neighbouring homes due to the weather at the time.
"There was a fair bit of wind tonight, so we were concerned of the fire spreading to nearby homes," said West Vancouver Fire Deputy Chief Gord Howard.
Kyle Kirkwood lives near the house and says he rushed to help when he saw the flames from his driveway.
"So I drove down ... [and] saw it was a family we knew that I had known from a previous soccer coaching," said Kirkwood. "So I ran back, grabbed them some blankets."
Officials said all the residents of the house made it out uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
