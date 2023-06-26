Shots fired between suspected impaired driver and West Vancouver officers on Hwy 1 off-ramp: police

The province's police oversight agency is investigating after West Vancouver officers and a suspected impaired driver opened fire on each other on a Highway 1 off-ramp early Monday.

According to a statement from the West Vancouver Police Department, officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. PT about a suspected impaired driver at the off-ramp at 15th Street.

The statement says there was "an exchange of gunfire" between police and the male driver. West Vancouver police Sgt. Mark McLean could not confirm who fired first.

Police also said the driver was struck by a police vehicle and taken to hospital.

"Obviously, anytime there's gunfire there's a risk to the public, but that risk is certainly over now," McLean said.

The 15th Street off-ramp remained closed into the afternoon as police and the the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) examined the scene.

The IIO conducts investigations into deaths or incidents of serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer.