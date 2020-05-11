17-year-old left with 'life-changing' injuries after West Vancouver assault

West Vancouver police asking for the public's help in gathering information about an assault with a weapon Saturday evening at Ambleside Park that left a 17-year-old male in hospital with serious injuries.

Four suspects were taken into custody near the scene but have since been released pending the investigation.

The incident happened east of the concession stand around 6:15 p.m. PT. It is believed the teen was stabbed.

"We need anyone who witnessed this, anyone with video evidence, or anyone with any information at all, to contact us," says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

"This young man has suffered life-changing injuries. We want to be sure we gather all available evidence so we have a clear picture of everything that happened."

Police taped off the scene after the attack Saturday evening. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

Ambleside, like most Vancouver-area beaches, was packed with people on Saturday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the location from before, during or after 6:15 p.m. PT is asked to contact investigators at 604-925-7300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.