2 in hospital after morning high-rise fire in Vancouver's West End

Two people were taken to hospital early Monday after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Vancouver's West End.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said crews were called to a building on Pendrell Street between Jervis and Bute streets around 6 a.m. PT after a fire broke out on the fourth floor.

"It's an un-sprinkler high-rise that is probably 11 or 12 stories high," Fry told CBC News, adding that the fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to several units.

Of the two people taken to hospital, one was in "pretty serious" condition while the other was suffering from smoke inhalation, she said.

A witness living across the alley said he woke up when he heard the fire alarm, and then saw flames shooting out of a unit window.

"I immediately got dressed because I felt uncomfortable being in my apartment and when I got downstairs to the alley, the firefighters were already trying to put the fire out," Kit Winters told CBC News.

Fry said the blaze came from a unit located at the back of the building and crews will be continuing to clean up the damage for the remainder of the day.

"There were heavy flames coming out of the window of the unit and it had broken the glass on the window and it was lapping up to the floor above," Fry said.

"One floor will probably not be occupied today, that's for sure, and the other one, it'll just take time to remove the damage."