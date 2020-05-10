West Shore RCMP report cougar sighting in Colwood, B.C.
Conservation officers say cougar has left area around Royal Bay High School, according to RCMP
West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a cougar sighting in Colwood, B.C. on Vancouver Island Sunday morning.
The animal was allegedly spotted around Ryder Hesjedal Way and Pipet Place near Royal Bay High School.
The neighbourhood is near some undeveloped lands and a forested area.
Police say they alerted the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, which responded and concluded that the cougar had left the area.
If anyone spots the animal, police ask that you immediately report the sighting to the conservation service at 1-877-952-7277.
Encountering a cougar
There are a handful of cougar sightings on Vancouver Island each year.
Just two years ago, a child was mauled by one or more cougars in Lake Cowichan.
The B.C. government has best practices for staying safe if you encounter a cougar. They advise people to:
- Stay calm and keep the cougar in view.
- Pick up children immediately, as their noise and movements can provoke an attack.
- Back away slowly, ensuring the animal has a clear way to escape.
- Make yourself look as large as possible and never turn you back to the cougar.
- Avoid sudden movements, which can provoke an attack.
- If a cougar follows you or shows interest, respond aggressively, arm yourself with rocks or sticks, make eye contact, loud noises and show your teeth.
- If a cougar attacks, fight back. Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes.