West Shore RCMP report cougar sighting in Colwood, B.C.

West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a cougar sighting in Colwood, B.C. on Vancouver Island Sunday morning.

The animal was allegedly spotted around Ryder Hesjedal Way and Pipet Place near Royal Bay High School.

The neighbourhood is near some undeveloped lands and a forested area.

Police say they alerted the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, which responded and concluded that the cougar had left the area.

If anyone spots the animal, police ask that you immediately report the sighting to the conservation service at 1-877-952-7277.

Encountering a cougar

There are a handful of cougar sightings on Vancouver Island each year.

Just two years ago, a child was mauled by one or more cougars in Lake Cowichan.



The B.C. government has best practices for staying safe if you encounter a cougar. They advise people to: