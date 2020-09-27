RCMP arrest high-risk sex offender in Victoria area

Victoria police say a high-risk sex offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large has been found and arrested.

Police issued an alert on Friday about 56-year-old Scott Jones, who they say has a history of committing violent sexual offences.

The court-designated dangerous offender was thought to be on the loose in the Victoria area, driving around on an electric scooter.

Jones was arrested Sunday morning by West Shore RCMP, following a tip from a taxi driver about a suspicious passenger.

Police say the driver called them from the Superstore on Langford Parkway, and said his passenger had asked him to buy clothing for him because he could not, as the police were looking for him.

An RCMP officer responded and recognized the passenger as Jones.

"Upon approaching the cab, Jones noticed Const. Massey and barricaded himself inside the vehicle," said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

"Jones began trying to light the interior upholstery of the cab on fire. That's when Const. Massey smashed the window of the cab and arrested Jones."

Jones was then transferred into the custody of Victoria police.

West Shore RCMP wanted to thank the taxi driver for his quick actions.

"I did my duty as a citizen and am happy I helped the RCMP catch such a dangerous man," said the driver.

