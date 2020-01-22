Skip to Main Content
West Shore RCMP suspect foul play after man found dead in crashed car
British Columbia·New

West Shore RCMP suspect foul play after man found dead in crashed car

RCMP in Langford are looking for witnesses and dashcam video after a dead man was found inside a crashed care in the 3100 block of Humpback Road Monday night. Investigators say the death is a homicide.

Police found the victim inside a crashed vehicle in the 3100 block of Humpback Road near Langford Monday night

CBC News ·
The section of Humpback Road near Langford B.C., where a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. Police suspect his death was a homicide. (Google Maps)

RCMP in Langford are looking for witnesses and dashcam video after a dead man was found inside a crashed car off a rural road Monday night.

Investigators say the death is a homicide.

The vehicle was discovered around 11:30 p.m. PT Monday night in the 3100 block of Humpback Road. Once police arrived, the victim was found inside.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and West Shore RCMP are both working on the case. No suspects have been arrested.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or any details about him such as his age.

They are asking for witnesses to the crash, which only involved the one vehicle, to contact them at 250-380-6211.

Police are also looking for dashcam footage of the area recorded between 9 p.m. and midnight.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories