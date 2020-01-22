West Shore RCMP suspect foul play after man found dead in crashed car

RCMP in Langford are looking for witnesses and dashcam video after a dead man was found inside a crashed car off a rural road Monday night.

Investigators say the death is a homicide.

The vehicle was discovered around 11:30 p.m. PT Monday night in the 3100 block of Humpback Road. Once police arrived, the victim was found inside.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and West Shore RCMP are both working on the case. No suspects have been arrested.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or any details about him such as his age.

They are asking for witnesses to the crash, which only involved the one vehicle, to contact them at 250-380-6211.

Police are also looking for dashcam footage of the area recorded between 9 p.m. and midnight.