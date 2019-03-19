RCMP divers find vehicle in B.C. river where teens disappeared
15-year-old and 18-year-old didn't make it to shore
RCMP divers have located a vehicle that went into a West Kootenay river on the weekend, but so far there is no sign of two missing teenagers.
On Sunday afternoon, the Volkswagen Beetle plunged down an embankment and into the Pend d"Oreille River, between Trail, B.C., and the American border.
The road twists and turns along the banks of the river, which is deep and fast flowing at this time of year.
Two teenagers — the driver,18, and a passenger,15, — managed to swim ashore.
2 teens escaped, 2 teens vanished
But two other teenagers didn't make it out and officials believe they have drowned.
Sergeant Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic Services says the Volkswagen was found by divers Tuesday morning.
"Today, the underwater recovery team is continuing their search of the site," said Badry. "They have not located the two people but they have located the vehicle."
The two missing teenagers are 15 and 18 years old. Both are from Fruitvale, which is near Trail.
Badry says family members are waiting near the search site and are being kept informed of efforts to recover the teens' bodies.
