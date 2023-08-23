B.C. firefighters who lost their homes hailed for selfless effort saving their neighbour's houses

When Annick deGooyer had to leave her home in West Kelowna due to a wildfire evacuation order last Thursday, her husband was among the firefighters battling the blaze.

Rob Baker is part of the team of about 25 firefighters from the Wilson's Landing Fire Department, working in one of the areas most affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

While her husband was helping save their neighbours' homes, their own home in Wilson's Landing had been consumed by flames.

DeGooyer believes that over half of the firefighters in the Wilson's Landing Fire Department, who are mainly on-call or retirees, have also lost their homes to wildfire.

"It was a horrible night, but I don't think they reflected on that so much as they just did what they could, first of all, to get people out of the neighbourhood for the evacuation.

"Obviously, they were just doing their job, and probably the emotions can come later," she told host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South.

'Testament to commitment and professionalism'

Established in 1984, the Wilson's Landing Fire Fire Department serves a community with 175 properties and approximately 500 residents during the summer, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District.

This 25-person unit is part of a larger force of firefighting personnel, including those from various municipal fire departments across the province, working day and night to protect hundreds of properties, according to Jason Brolund, the fire chief for the West Kelowna Fire and Rescue Service.

On Tuesday, Brolund said the McDougall Creek wildfire had destroyed fewer than 70 properties in West Kelowna and fewer than 20 on Westbank First Nation lands.

DeGooyer says she's had limited communication with Baker since his deployment to battle the McDougall Creek fire but commends her husband and his colleagues for their dedication saving the property of others even as they faced the loss of their own homes.

"I just think for such a small fire department to have such a horrendous night and such high loss, and [given that] they're not professional firefighters, it really is a testament to their commitment and their professionalism.

"I am proud of all of them," she said.

Don Bennison, the former chief of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department, was also evacuated from his home in the neighbourhood. He estimates that around eight firefighters from West Kelowna's North Westside Fire Rescue district, which includes Wilson's Landing, have lost their homes due to the wildfire.

"It's a tough one — we don't know whether we will have enough of those firefighters [being] able to get [their] properties rebuilt," Bennison said.

West Kelowna evacuee Don Bennison, who was formerly the chief of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department, says eight firefighters working in the North Westside Fire Rescue district, which includes Wilson's Landing, have lost their homes to wildfire. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

However, DeGooyer remains hopeful that their 20-year-old home can be reconstructed someday.

"I really don't think there's any point in dwelling on what we've lost. We've got lots of steps ahead. We'll rebuild, and things can be replaced.

"We've got insurance, and we'll be fine."