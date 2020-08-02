West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspected drowning death in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna RCMP say an Alberta man is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 2:40 p.m. they responded to a call about a man who had not resurfaced after jumping from a cliff near Rattlesnake Island.

People in the area tried to locate the 33-year-old man, but were unable to find him.

Members of Peachland Fire and Rescue and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue later joined police in the search, but the man was still missing.

"Despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man, and he is presumed to have drowned," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

A recovery operation to find the man's body is now underway.

Noseworthy asks that boaters stay away from the area while their team and divers complete their search.

Police say the BC Coroners Service has been notified and they do not believe there was criminality involved in the death.

