Suspect rams vehicles in Walmart parking lot to avoid arrest, say West Kelowna police

West Kelowna police say a dramatic attempt to arrest one of the Central Okanagan's most wanted suspects failed Saturday.

A province-wide warrant was issued for 32-year-old Dayton Lloyd McAlpine on Wednesday for theft under $5,000.

On Saturday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a Walmart parking lot on Louie Drive after they received reports of a sighting of McAlpine.

Multiple uniformed officers attempted to stop McAlpine from leaving the scene in a teal green Ford F150 pickup truck by boxing in the vehicle with their cruisers and other unmarked vehicles.

Police allege that the suspect rammed two police cars in an attempt to escape capture, which also caused minor damage to a bystander's car.

Shot fired

Officers say the suspect's vehicle accelerated toward a Mountie, who had to jump out of the way.

At this point, another officer fired their gun at the vehicle. Police say the round struck the driver's side of the pickup.

No one was injured in the incident, but the suspect managed to flee the area along Highway 97 toward Kelowna.

Police say the last confirmed sighting of the truck was on Westside Road.

Do not approach

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed Saturday's event to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/www.crimestoppers.net.

Police are asking that McAlpine turn himself into police. If people see him, officers ask that they not approach but immediately call 911.