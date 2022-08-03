Man charged with murder after body found in water near bridge in West Kelowna

Prosecutors have charged a man with murder after a body was found in shallow water near the bridge connecting Kelowna and West Kelowna, B.C., last week.

RCMP were called to the West Kelowna end of the William R. Bennett Bridge on July 29, after someone discovered a man's body near the base of the bridge around 1 p.m. PT.

On Tuesday, police confirmed a suspect had been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the victim's death. A statement said Wyne Zablan, 25, will be held in custody until his next court appearance on Aug. 29.

The victim has been identified, but police said his name is not being released until his family has been notified of his death. A statement last week described the victim as an Asian man between 20 and 40 years old.

Police believe the men knew each other, but did not say how.

"It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public," wrote Insp. Brent Novakoski, the senior investigating officer with the RCMP's southeast district major crime unit.

Anyone who was in the area on July 29 and saw a man matching the victim's description is asked to contact police.