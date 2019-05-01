West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder after elderly woman badly beaten

West Kelowna RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with an assault on an elderly woman that left her seriously injured.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, police said 60-year-old Kevin Lee Barrett of West Kelowna was charged with attempted murder.

According to police, on April 29 just after 8:30 p.m. they received a 911 call from someone saying they'd found a seriously injured woman alone in the bush near Bear Lake Forest Service Road and Westside Road.

The 79-year-old woman was in "desperate need of medical attention," according to the statement. Police say she sustained "serious bodily injuries" as a result of the attack and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the elderly woman was the victim of an alleged assault carried out by an individual who was well known to her," O'Donaghey said.

Witness sought

Police believe the victim was driven to a remote area in her own vehicle, a grey 2005 Nissan X-Trail with B.C. licence plates FM590J, from her residence inside the Westview Village Mobile Home Park located in the 1900-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

RCMP are still asking for a person they believe witnessed the alleged assault to give them a call.

"Further investigation has led police to believe that the victim and the accused may have come into contact with the unknown citizen, during the early evening hours of Monday, while still inside the victim's West View Village mobile home complex," Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said.

"We have reason to believe that the suspect reassured the stranger that he was taking the injured elderly victim to hospital for care," said O'Donaghey, adding they believe the person was concerned for the elderly woman.

RCMP are asking that the person who encountered the victim come forward and speak with police.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-768-2880, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

According to online court recorts, Barrett remains in custody and has a court appearance May 6 in Kelowna.