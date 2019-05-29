RCMP warn West Kelowna residents of loose lug nuts

RCMP are warning residents of West Kelowna, B.C., to double-check the tightness of their vehicles' lug nuts after a series of incidents in the Okanagan in which loose wheels have put lives in danger, police say.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday morning in the Shannon Lake area of the city, when the front driver's-side wheel of a Subaru Outlook fell off a while a woman was driving. Loose lug nuts were identified as the cause.

"Thankfully, the woman was travelling at slow speeds, and was uninjured in the incident," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of Kelowna RCMP.

The incident is similar to other reports earlier this month in nearby Peachland.

RCMP sent out a warning after they received three separate reports of loosened or stolen lug nuts, as well as one vehicle having its gas tank syphoned.

Police say these acts led to four lives being put at risk.

Residents are being urged to review any footage they may have from video surveillance and to contact West Kelowna RCMP with any information.