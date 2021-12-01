These West Kelowna Warriors fans tied the knot during a hockey game

For hockey fans from West Kelowna, B.C., one of the biggest events in their lives just took place in the presence of their favourite sports team.

Radka and Jim Peck, a couple who describe themselves as superfans of the West Kelowna Warriors, tied the knot at a hockey game on Saturday.

The pair said 'I do' on the ice rink during the first intermission of the Warriors' game against the Cranbrook Bucks at the Royal LaPage Place Arena.

"We didn't even have practice or anything — it's just like, 'Let's just hit this thing,'" Radka Peck told host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South.

"Pastor Don [Richmond], he wrote the vows and he cut it down to so many minutes because we only had so many minutes to do everything. And boom! We got hitched," she said.

Radka Peck walks down the rink with her sons, Trevor and Andrew. (Submitted by Jim Peck)

Jim Peck had pitched the idea to Warriors president Chris Laurie.

"[Laurie] was a little shocked at first, but then he got back to me and he said, 'You know, I think this would be a great idea,'" Jim said on Daybreak South.

This wasn't the wedding they originally planned: when Radka and Jim got engaged in Saint Martin in the Caribbean two years ago, they considered eloping to someplace tropical, outside of Canada.

But when COVID-19 travel restrictions meant eloping wouldn't be an option, the pair decided to get married locally instead, on Nov. 27 — the seventh anniversary of their first date.

"When I mentioned the date, he had to go look at his hockey calendar," Radka said. "And then he just looked at me and said, 'There's a hockey game at night.'"

"I just stared at him with this blank stare, just thinking, 'Did he just really say there's a hockey game that night?' I was like, 'Really, honey?' Then he took it from there," Radka said with a laugh.

Radka says she was a bit nervous because they had only two weeks to prepare for the wedding, but she's glad everything ran smoothly — from renting a bridal dress to having her two sons, Trevor and Andrew, walk her down the rink.

Jim Peck, right, and Radka Peck stand next to West Kelowna Warriors mascot in the Royal LePage Place arena in West Kelowna, B.C., on their wedding day on Nov. 27. (Submitted by Jim Peck)

Jim Peck says before the ceremony, he was concerned about the reaction of the hundreds of spectators, who weren't aware that a wedding would take place. But their feedback turned out to be overwhelmingly positive.

The Warriors lost 2-1 against the Bucks, but Radka and Jim Peck say they're still relishing the memory of their wedding — and that they may go to Saint Martin in the spring instead, for their honeymoon.