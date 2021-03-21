West Kelowna firefighters put out 2 human-caused grass fires

West Kelowna firefighters put out two grass fires Saturday afternoon, and say both were caused by people.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said all its resources, including off-duty staff, were needed to respond to the two simultaneous fires and to protect the rest of the city.

"Both fires were human-caused, and serve as a reminder that grass fire season is now upon us," said assistant fire chief Brent Watson in an emailed statement.

The first reports of a growing grass fire on the bluff northwest of the Bennett Bridge came in at approximately 12:30 p.m. The statement says the fire quickly grew as it spread into heavier and denser brush.

Crews deployed hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire with water from the engines on scene. They then constructed a hand guard around the fire, which covered an area estimated to be 150 metres by 75 metres.

While West Kelowna firefighters were battling the first fire, they received reports of another grass fire at the opposite end of West Kelowna in the Glen Canyon area of Glenrosa.

A fire engine from the first fire was re-deployed, along with a truck from a nearby station in Glenrosa.

Crews found an abandoned campfire and a nearby pile of burning debris, both of which were quickly extinguished.

"WKFR reminds residents to fully extinguish cooking and camp fires, and to use extreme caution when disposing of cigarettes and other smoking materials," said Watson in the statement.