The West Kelowna, B.C., fire department was forced to close one of its two main fire halls on Saturday because of a shortage of firefighters able to work over the weekend.

A combination of unfilled positions, illnesses and firefighters working repeated shifts led to the staffing shortage, said Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

"It's an option of last resort," said Brolund.

"Firefighters had already been working extended tours of duty. That's multiple shifts back to back and in some cases up to 38 hours in a row at the fire station."

Fire Station 32 in West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights neighbourhood was closed during the day shift on Saturday, said the fire chief, who added that the fire hall would normally have a staff of two or three firefighters.

Fire Station 31, the city's main fire hall, was open on Saturday and Brolund says there were also volunteer firefighters ready to jump into action if there had been a fire or emergency when station 32 was closed.

Due to current staffing shortages, Station 32 in Lakeview Heights is closed today from 8:00am - 6:00 pm. The additional 10 firefighters coming in September will address these long over due staffing shortages. <a href="https://t.co/E2x5TFpt62">pic.twitter.com/E2x5TFpt62</a> —@IAFF4457

West Kelowna Fire Rescue currently has two vacancies and Brolund said firefighters have been working extra shifts for several months to fully staff the department.

Earlier this year, city council approved opening eight full-time firefighting positions, but those those jobs won't be filled until the beginning of September.

"Certainly, we anticipate this [staffing shortage] being much less of an issue going forward," said Brolund.

Brolund said he's confident the fire department will be able to get through the summer fire season until the new recruits arrive in the fall.

"I hope [closing a fire station] is not something that happens very often," he said.

"I know my firefighters share that feeling and often go out of their way in order to make sure that, if it's possible, the fire stations remain staffed."