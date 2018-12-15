West Kelowna senior dead after being struck by vehicle at business park

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward after an 83-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday in the 2300-block of Highway 97.

Police say around 11 a.m. PT Saturday the senior was hit in a laneway of the parking lot at a business complex when the male driver of a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck turned left to exit the lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver cooperating

Police say the 34-year-old driver is from West Kelowna and was "emotionally impacted by the incident." He remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is now leading the investigation.

Officials are asking any witnesses to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Police have not identified the victim.