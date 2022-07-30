Police ask for public's help identifying body found in West Kelowna

Investigators are asking for the public's help after a body was found in West Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

RCMP said officers found a deceased man in shallow water at the west end of the William R. Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina sometime after 1:15 p.m.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is working with Kelowna RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service to determine how the man died and if there was "any potential criminality in this case."

Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying the deceased.

They describe him as an Asian man, between 20 and 40 years old, average height with a slim build, and wearing a black collared shirt and black pants.

Anyone who was in the area on Friday and saw a man matching that description is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.