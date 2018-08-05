West Kelowna camp provides shelter, food, support for firefighters and crews

Wildfire crews continue to battle blazes across B.C.'s Okanagan, and for over a week, around 320 firefighters and personnel have been living at a camp in West Kelowna.

Crews are dispatched from this camp to fight two of the largest fires of note in the area: the Goode's Creek and Mount Eneas wildfires.

At the end of their long days, they return to shower, eat, sleep and do it all over again.

"We have to make sure that everyone is well fed, sleeping well, and clean," said Marla Catherall, a fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service.

"When the firefighters are gone at night or during the day, the rest of us work back here and we're putting things together from trailers," said Catherall, who has been living at the fire camp in Westbank.

Personnel, including chefs, those working in logistics and housekeeping staff, all coordinate to help firefighting efforts from their stationed trailers at camp.

Norman Saxby is the head chef for Summit Camps, a full service camp and catering supplier for remote locations.

Saxby said his favourite people to cook for are the firefighters.

"I'm probably going to have 400 pounds of stir fry all together for these guys … We have to give these guys 5,500 calories per day," he told Daybreak South producer Dominika Lirette.

Posts from Facebook and messages sent from the public are posted on a bulletin board near the dining hall, offering words of support and appreciation. (Dominika Lirette/CBC)

And that's just dinner. Each firefighter gets a packed lunch with two sandwiches, a wrap, granola and protein bars, cookies and nuts, Saxby said. "Their lunch bags are stacked."

His secret to keeping everyone fed is keeping his staff happy.

"They're my support. If these guys aren't happy then I'm going to get nothing done and the firefighters are not going to get fed."

Near the dining hall is a bulletin board with positive messages from the public, expressing support and appreciation for the work everyone is doing.

"We've posted it here so when the firefighters are having their meals, breakfast and dinner, they can see all the support from the public. I think it's important for the firefighters to read and know they're appreciated," Catherall said.

To hear producer Dominika Lirette on a tour of the West Kelowna camp, listen to media below:

