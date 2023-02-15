West Fraser Timber Q4 earnings down 128% compared to same period in 2021

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it saw losses of $94 million US in the fourth quarter of 2022, down more than 128 per cent from earnings of $334 million US during the same quarter a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says in the fourth quarter, it faced dampened new home construction in the U.S. due to high interest rates, which weighed on its lumber business in particular.

Sales in the fourth quarter were $1.62 billion US, down more than 20 per cent from $2.04 billion US a year earlier, while earnings per diluted share were negative $1.13 US, down from $3.13 US a year earlier.

The company says for the full financial year, it earned $1.98 billion US, down almost 33 per cent per cent from $2.95 billion in 2021.

West Fraser's outlook follows several weeks of job losses in B.C.'s forest industry, which it said was due to a combination of factors, including the economic downturn and dwindling fibre supply.

Last week, the company announced it would temporarily curtail operations at its Cariboo Pulp and Paper mill in Quesnel, B.C. , after announcing in January it was indefinitely curtailing its Perry Sawmill in Florida due to high fibre costs and softening lumber markets.

Other companies have done the same: In January, Canfor announced it is eliminating one of its pulp lines in Prince George, permanently shutting down its sawmill and pellet plant in Chetwynd and planning an extended shutdown of its mill in Houston, B.C., as it revamps its strategy in the province to deal with a declining timber supply. About 700 employees are expected to be impacted by the changes.

In response, the province announced several supports for the industry, including a $90-million manufacturing jobs fund, $50 million to access hard-to-reach fibre in fire-damaged regions, and a $4.5-million investment to help reopen a Vancouver Island pulp and paper mill.

West Fraser Timber president and CEO Ray Ferris says the company anticipates moderating costs will continue to have an impact on the business.