B.C. senior who killed 2 neighbours sentenced to life with no parole for 13 years

A B.C. man in his 70s received two life sentences Thursday for killing two neighbours in 2017 and must serve 13 years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Leonard Landrick was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in late 2019 for killing Sandra McInnes, 57, and Neil Croker, 51.

Landrick, McInnes and Croker were all neighbours in the Ocean Towers apartment building in Vancouver's West End.

McInnes and Croker were found dead on July 10, 2017 and Landrick was arrested and charged shortly after.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ronald Skolrood also prohibited Landrick from possessing firearms for life.