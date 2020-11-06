B.C. senior who killed 2 neighbours sentenced to life with no parole for 13 years
Leonard Landrick was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in late 2019 for killing Sandra McInnes, 57, and Neil Croker, 51.
Leonard Landrick was convicted of 2 counts of second-degree murder in late 2019
A B.C. man in his 70s received two life sentences Thursday for killing two neighbours in 2017 and must serve 13 years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole.
Leonard Landrick was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in late 2019 for killing Sandra McInnes, 57, and Neil Croker, 51.
Landrick, McInnes and Croker were all neighbours in the Ocean Towers apartment building in Vancouver's West End.
McInnes and Croker were found dead on July 10, 2017 and Landrick was arrested and charged shortly after.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ronald Skolrood also prohibited Landrick from possessing firearms for life.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.