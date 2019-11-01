Firefighters respond to flames from 16th floor of West End Vancouver highrise

Vancouver firefighters are responding to a fire in a highrise apartment in the 1100-block of Beach Ave.

No was injured in the fire according to officials with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, but the building was evacuated. It could take several hours to determine when residents can safely return.

The fire was on the 16th floor of the building and flames could be seen coming from the balcony of the unit.

Officials say that while the fire damage is contained to that floor, there could be water damage to other levels of the building.

Dan Troupe, assistant chief with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the crews responding to the three-alarm call were in the building working on the fire, as of 7:30 p.m. PT